Left Menu

Goa court acquits former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in 2013 sexual assault case

A Sessions Court in Goa acquitted founder and former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka Magazine Tarun Tejpal of all charges in the alleged sexual assault case.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-05-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 11:42 IST
Goa court acquits former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in 2013 sexual assault case
Founder and former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka Magazine Tarun Tejpal (File Picture) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Sessions Court in Goa acquitted founder and former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka Magazine Tarun Tejpal of all charges in the alleged sexual assault case. Tejpal, who was already out on bail, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2013.

He was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after allegedly raping his colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa. On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him with various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021