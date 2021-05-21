Chevron says Israel instructs it to restart Tamar gas field
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 13:09 IST
Israel's ministry of energy has instructed Chevron to restart operations at the Tamar gas platform offshore Israel, the company said on Friday.
Chevron said its top priority was the safety of personnel, the environment, and facilities. It did not say when it would restart the field.
