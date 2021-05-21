Left Menu

Chevron says to restart Tamar gas field on Israeli orders

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-05-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 13:53 IST
Chevron says to restart Tamar gas field on Israeli orders
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's energy ministry has instructed Chevron to restart operations at the offshore Tamar natural gas platform, nine days after it was shut due to unrest in the region, the company said.

Production at the Tamar platform, located some 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) off the city of Ashdod along Israel's southern Mediterranean coast, was expected to reach full capacity within 36 hours of its restart, Chevron said in a statement on Friday. Chevron operates and holds a 25% stake in the Tamar gas field, which was shut on May 12 on the instructions of the government after violence erupted in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

It produced a total of 8.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2020, of which 7.7 bcm went to Israel, 0.3 bcm to neighbouring Egypt and 0.2 bcm to Jordan, data from Israeli energy firm Delek, which also holds a stake, shows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021