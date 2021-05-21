Burst pipeline causes 2,000 sq metre oil spill on Russia's Yamal -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:02 IST
A burst pipeline on Russia's Yamal peninsula caused oil products to be spilled across an area of up to 2,000 square meters, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying on Friday.
There was no threat of the oil products entering any water bodies and the area has been sealed off, the emergency services said.
