COVID-19: Lockdown extended in Goa till May 31

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced the extension of curfew till May 31.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:22 IST
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced the extension of curfew till May 31. The Chief Minister had earlier announced a state-level curfew from May 9 to May 23.

Aa per the earlier order, activities including social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and other congregations; a gathering of five or more persons in public places and use of buses except for people going for duty or medical emergencies (with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent) will be prohibited. Goa on Thursday registered 1,582 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,41,567.

As per the Goa health department, the death toll stands at 2,272. (ANI)

Also Read: Dismiss Pramod Sawant govt for COVID-19 failure, says Goa Cong

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

