Power Ministry reviews power restorations works in cyclone-hit States

PGCIL also provided the list of contractors who could be contacted for the restoration works of the 66kV system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:05 IST
Power Ministry reviews power restorations works in cyclone-hit States
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Power ( Secretary, Power) has been holding regular review meetings with the State Power Utilities, PGCIL, REC, POSOCO to provide as much assistance as possible to tide over the current critical situation caused by Cyclone Tauktae.

Secretary Power took a special review meeting yesterday with a view to expediting the power restorations works in the State of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu, which have been the worst affected areas because of the Tauktae Cyclone. The meeting was attended by ACS Energy Gujarat, CMD of PGCIL and President of IEEMA, amongst others.

PGCIL informed that a team of 150 plus experienced manpower with ERS- Emergency Restoration System (which can replace ten 220 kV towers ) has reached Gujarat and work has commenced restoring the worst affected 220 kV line providing power supply to Diu.

PGCIL also provided the list of contractors who could be contacted for the restoration works of the 66kV system. IEEMA assured that it would coordinate with the electrical equipment manufacturers and major contractors involved in the erection of transmission lines for expediting the restoration works. The different State Governments also assured of providing necessary material and manpower for the restoration works.

(With Inputs from PIB)

