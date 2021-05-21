Left Menu

Police forms teams to nab oil mafia stealing from Mathura-Jalandhar pipeline

Police has formed two teams to nab the oil mafia involved in the pilferage of several thousand litres of oil from the Mathura-Jalandhar Pipeline, officials said on Friday. Consequently, Manoj Goyal and his associates were busted in a Rs 100-crore racket, police said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:04 IST
Police has formed two teams to nab the oil mafia involved in the pilferage of several thousand litres of oil from the Mathura-Jalandhar Pipeline, officials said on Friday. ''The oil pilferage nexus would be busted shortly,'' Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said, adding that the culprits would not go scot-free this time.

A leakage in Indian Oil Corporation's pipeline was detected at Ranwari village under Chhata tehsil of Mathura district on May 16 following which an FIR was filed by chief operations manager on Wednesday, the officials said.

The miscreants had fixed a valve to the pipeline for taking out oil, they said.

In 2017, a major theft of petroleum was detected on the Mathura-Jalandhar Pipeline in R K Puram colony under Highway police station where oil mafia had virtually installed a parallel filling station by constructing a big tunnel for operation. Consequently, Manoj Goyal and his associates were busted in a Rs 100-crore racket, police said.

