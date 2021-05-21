Army Chief arrives at Dimapur to review operational readiness in North East

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived at Dimapur (Nagaland) on 20 May 2021 on a two-day visit to review the operational readiness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal Pradesh and the security situation in the hinterland of North East.

On arrival at the Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the Northern borders.

The COAS complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and exhorted them to stay alert and keep watch on activities along the LAC.

The Army Chief is scheduled to return back to New Delhi on 21 May 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)