Army Chief arrives at Dimapur to review operational readiness in North East

The COAS complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and exhorted them to stay alert and keep watch on activities along the LAC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:14 IST
The Army Chief is scheduled to return back to New Delhi on 21 May 2021. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived at Dimapur (Nagaland) on 20 May 2021 on a two-day visit to review the operational readiness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal Pradesh and the security situation in the hinterland of North East.

On arrival at the Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the Northern borders.

The Army Chief is scheduled to return back to New Delhi on 21 May 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

