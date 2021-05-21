Left Menu

Department embarks on labour inspection blitz in Eastern Cape

In a statement, the department said the programme, which commenced on 11 May, started in Graaff-Reinet with inspectors conducting blitz inspections and an advocacy session, which saw 25 employees in attendance at Zizamele Community Hall.

Employers and employees who have further enquiries regarding labour legislation are reminded to contact the Aliwal North Labour Centre for further assistance.
In recognition of Workers' Month, the Department of Employment and Labour, in the Eastern Cape, has embarked on blitz inspections and advocacy sessions focusing on the wholesale and retail sectors.

"The Blitz inspections continue this week; 18 - 21 May 2021, in Aliwal North. On 21 May 2021, the departmental Provincial Executive Committee will accompany inspectors as they conduct an inspection at Pick 'n Pay, Aliwal North," said the department in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an advocacy session was conducted on Thursday at Greenslade Hall in Aliwal North.

Employees in the wholesale and retail sector will be educated on Sectoral Determination 9, which focuses on wholesale and retail, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Unemployment Insurance Act, National Minimum Wage Act, Compensation of Injuries and Diseases Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act.

"These information sessions are done to influence compliance with labour laws and the department will assist non-compliant employers and act against those who flout labour laws.

"The wholesale and retail sector is considered as one of the most vulnerable and this was more exposed during the hard lockdown. These platforms will ensure that employee rights are not infringed and that compliance with labour legislation is encouraged," said Chief Director for Provincial Operations, Nomfundo Douw-Jack.

Employers and employees who have further enquiries regarding labour legislation are reminded to contact the Aliwal North Labour Centre for further assistance.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

