Left Menu

Anti-corruption forum to monitor infrastructure projects to be launched

The initiative comes at a time when South Africa has embarked on the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment Plan approved by Cabinet in May 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:11 IST
Anti-corruption forum to monitor infrastructure projects to be launched
The launch of the Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum (IBACF) will take place on Monday at a press conference in Cape Town Monday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia De Lille, together with the head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Advocate Andy Mothibi, will launch a forum to monitor infrastructure projects more effectively and put systems in place to detect and prevent corruption.

The initiative comes at a time when South Africa has embarked on the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment Plan approved by Cabinet in May 2020.

"The Infrastructure Investment Plan is an integral part of the country's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan designed to boost economic growth and job creation across all sectors," a joint statement by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the SIU said on Friday.

The launch of the Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum (IBACF) will take place on Monday at a press conference in Cape Town Monday.

"The IBACF is an initiative by Anti-Corruption Task Team, Government, civil society together with built environment sector convened by the DPWI and the SIU to monitor infrastructure projects more effectively and put systems in place to detect and prevent corruption. The IBACF will bring a greater level of transparency and give credibility to the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment Plan," the statement said.

The head of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, is expected to attend the launch of the forum to outline its objectives and operating model.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021