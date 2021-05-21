Left Menu

Parliament extends condolences over passing of MP Mpho Tongwane

Tongwane joined Parliament in 2008 and served as a member of the National Assembly.

Parliament sent its heartfelt condolences to the Tongwane family, comrades and friends. Image Credit: Twitter(@ANCParliament)
Parliament's Presiding Officers have extended their condolences following the passing of Member of Parliament, Mpho Tongwane, on Wednesday.

The Presiding Officers, Speaker Thandi Modise of the National Assembly and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo, said Tongwane was a hardworking and dedicated Parliamentarian who served the people of South Africa with diligence, passion and commitment.

"Through her experience, knowledge and understanding of legislative and oversight matters, she made an immense contribution to the quality of laws and other work of the committees she participated in," said the Presiding Officers in a statement on Thursday.

She served in the Portfolio Committees on Environmental, Forestry and Fisheries, Home Affairs and Human Settlements in the sixth Parliament and was a member of the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in the fifth Parliament.

"This has been one of the most trying and difficult periods in the history of Parliament. The institution has been losing its great resources. We are all left poorer by the passing of such a devoted public representative with untiring commitment and dedication to the service of the people," the officers said.

Parliament sent its heartfelt condolences to the Tongwane family, comrades and friends.

Also extending heartfelt condolences to the Tongwane family, the Portfolio Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Chairperson Fikile Xasa described Tongwane as a pleasant, lovely and soft-spoken person.

"She will certainly be missed and the committee is truly poorer without Tongwane who brought a useful insight, experience and a unique perspective to the work of the committee. Tongwane considered her role as a public representative serious and served her people well as a member of the committee in the sixth Parliament," said Xasa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

