Will seek Central help for infra to minimise cyclone damage: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his government will seek Central assistance to set up permanent infrastructure along the sea coast to minimize the damage caused by cyclones.

Speaking to reporters at Malwan in Sindhudurg district, over 530 kilometers from here, the CM said frequent cyclones cause immense damage to crops, property and loss of lives.

The Union government must provide some assistance, he said, adding that cyclone Tauktae, which hit several parts of the state earlier this week, was a very severe one.

Assessment of damage from Tauktae is almost complete, the process of preparing 'panchnamas' was underway on a war footing and would be completed in two days, and aid would be provided as per the norms of the Central government, Thackeray informed.

''We have appealed to the Centre to provide maximum aid. The prime minister is sensitive. We don't want to indulge in politics,'' he said.

Thackeray, earlier in the day, toured Ratnagiri, where five talukas, especially Rajaur and Ratnagiri, were severely affected by the cyclone.

Mango, cashew, and coconut plantations have been damaged in Ratnagiri district, and officials have been asked to assess exact figures so that people get relief, the CM said.

Officials said two people had died and eight were injured, while 11 animals were killed in the cyclone in Ratnagiri district, and 17 homes were fully destroyed and 6,766 partially damaged.

''A total of 370 cattle sheds were damaged, 1,042 trees were uprooted, 59 shops and 56 schools damaged. Some 1,100 farmers have lost crops on 2,500 hectares, and power supply in 1,239 villages was impacted, though it has been restored now,'' they said.

Speaking on the COVID-19 situation, Thackeray said the aim was to reduce the daily addition in cases and deaths as well as to effectively implement protocols to ensure a possible third wave of infections can be stopped.

