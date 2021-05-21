Left Menu

Will seek Central help for infra to minimise cyclone damage: Maha CM

Some 1,100 farmers have lost crops on 2,500 hectares, and power supply in 1,239 villages was impacted, though it has been restored now, they said. Speaking on the COVID-19 situation, Thackeray said the aim was to reduce the daily addition in cases and deaths as well as to effectively implement protocols to ensure a possible third wave of infections can be stopped.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:50 IST
Will seek Central help for infra to minimise cyclone damage: Maha CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his government will seek Central assistance to set up permanent infrastructure along the sea coast to minimize the damage caused by cyclones.

Speaking to reporters at Malwan in Sindhudurg district, over 530 kilometers from here, the CM said frequent cyclones cause immense damage to crops, property and loss of lives.

The Union government must provide some assistance, he said, adding that cyclone Tauktae, which hit several parts of the state earlier this week, was a very severe one.

Assessment of damage from Tauktae is almost complete, the process of preparing 'panchnamas' was underway on a war footing and would be completed in two days, and aid would be provided as per the norms of the Central government, Thackeray informed.

''We have appealed to the Centre to provide maximum aid. The prime minister is sensitive. We don't want to indulge in politics,'' he said.

Thackeray, earlier in the day, toured Ratnagiri, where five talukas, especially Rajaur and Ratnagiri, were severely affected by the cyclone.

Mango, cashew, and coconut plantations have been damaged in Ratnagiri district, and officials have been asked to assess exact figures so that people get relief, the CM said.

Officials said two people had died and eight were injured, while 11 animals were killed in the cyclone in Ratnagiri district, and 17 homes were fully destroyed and 6,766 partially damaged.

''A total of 370 cattle sheds were damaged, 1,042 trees were uprooted, 59 shops and 56 schools damaged. Some 1,100 farmers have lost crops on 2,500 hectares, and power supply in 1,239 villages was impacted, though it has been restored now,'' they said.

Speaking on the COVID-19 situation, Thackeray said the aim was to reduce the daily addition in cases and deaths as well as to effectively implement protocols to ensure a possible third wave of infections can be stopped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021