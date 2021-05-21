POWERGRID organizing vaccination drives for employees

POWERGRID, Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Power has been organizing a number of vaccination drives across the country for its employees and their families to safeguard them from the COVID 19 pandemic. Vaccination camps are being organised in all the establishments of POWERGRID. These vaccination drives are being organized as part of the National mission.

A two-day vaccination camp was organized on 19th and 20th May 2021 at Regional Headquarters, Patna. The camp immunized the personnel of RHQ, Patna as well as the personnel of Patna Sub-station and Bihar Grid Company Limited. The camp was organized under the supervision of Patna District Immunization.

More than 350 personnel, which include employees their dependents, family and contract workers were vaccinated in the largest ever 2-day camp by the Eastern Region – I of POWERGRID.

A vaccination drive was also arranged at Ara, Biharsharif, Saharsa, and Muzaffarpur Sub-stations for employees, their family members and contract workers and security staff.

(With Inputs from PIB)