Left Menu

POWERGRID organizing vaccination drives for employees

Vaccination camps are being organised in all the establishments of POWERGRID.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:38 IST
POWERGRID organizing vaccination drives for employees
More than 350 personnel, which include employees their dependents, family and contract workers were vaccinated in the largest ever 2-day camp by the Eastern Region – I of POWERGRID. Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)
  • Country:
  • India

POWERGRID, Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Power has been organizing a number of vaccination drives across the country for its employees and their families to safeguard them from the COVID 19 pandemic. Vaccination camps are being organised in all the establishments of POWERGRID. These vaccination drives are being organized as part of the National mission.

A two-day vaccination camp was organized on 19th and 20th May 2021 at Regional Headquarters, Patna. The camp immunized the personnel of RHQ, Patna as well as the personnel of Patna Sub-station and Bihar Grid Company Limited. The camp was organized under the supervision of Patna District Immunization.

More than 350 personnel, which include employees their dependents, family and contract workers were vaccinated in the largest ever 2-day camp by the Eastern Region – I of POWERGRID.

A vaccination drive was also arranged at Ara, Biharsharif, Saharsa, and Muzaffarpur Sub-stations for employees, their family members and contract workers and security staff.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021