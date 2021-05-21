Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requests PM Modi to set up Covid Hospital in Murshidabad from PM Cares Fund

Stating that Murshidabad is one of the poorest districts in West Bengal and the condition of people there has become worst due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct funding from PM Cares Fund for setting up of a 500-bed makeshift DRDO Covid Hospital for emergency patients of the district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:15 IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requests PM Modi to set up Covid Hospital in Murshidabad from PM Cares Fund
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that Murshidabad is one of the poorest districts in West Bengal and the condition of people there has become worst due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct funding from PM Cares Fund for setting up of a 500-bed makeshift DRDO Covid Hospital for emergency patients of the district. He also requested for a Medical Oxygen Concentration plant to be installed at the Murshidabad Medical College.

The Congress leader mentioned that the average income of citizens in the district is below poverty line and they are living in hand to mouth condition. In a letter written to the Prime Minister today, Chowdhury said, "I have a number of times in the past and reiterate that Murshidabad is one of the poorest districts in West Bengal. The average income of citizens is below poverty line and people are living in hand to mouth condition. Above all, Covid pandemic had made their lives worst."

"At this critical situation, I would urge setting a 500 bed makeshift DRDO Covid Hospital be made available for Covid care of emergency patients of the Murshidabad district like many other states. DRDO is having the expertise," he stated in the letter. The letter further read, "Second request to the Prime Minister of India is to provide a Medical Oxygen Concentration plant for the benefit of patients at Murshidabad Medical College."

"My sincere request rather demand to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to direct funding from "PM Care fund" for the purpose. For and on behalf of the citizens of Murshidabad, I am sending this request to you with great hope and fulfilment," concluded Chowdhury's letter to PM Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021