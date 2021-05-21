Left Menu

Two oil PSUs to set up 5 Oxygen plants in Rajasthan

The plants will be set up at the Government Medical College in Barmer, Kuchamancity of Nagaur, Nawalgarh in Jhunjhunu, Ajitgarh in Sikar and Sujangarh in Churu at the cost of Rs 55 lakh, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said on Friday. He said work orders have been issued for all five plants and the process of setting them up will start soon.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:24 IST
Two oil PSUs to set up 5 Oxygen plants in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Refinery Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited will together set up five Oxygen plants in the state. The plants will be set up at the Government Medical College in Barmer, Kuchamancity of Nagaur, Nawalgarh in Jhunjhunu, Ajitgarh in Sikar and Sujangarh in Churu at the cost of Rs 55 lakh, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said on Friday. These five plants will each have a capacity to produce 450 litres of Oxygen per minute.

Agarwal said that the decision was taken in the meeting of the board of directors of HPCL and Rajasthan Refinery. He said work orders have been issued for all five plants and the process of setting them up will start soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021