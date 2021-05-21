Two oil PSUs to set up 5 Oxygen plants in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Refinery Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited will together set up five Oxygen plants in the state. The plants will be set up at the Government Medical College in Barmer, Kuchamancity of Nagaur, Nawalgarh in Jhunjhunu, Ajitgarh in Sikar and Sujangarh in Churu at the cost of Rs 55 lakh, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said on Friday. These five plants will each have a capacity to produce 450 litres of Oxygen per minute.

Agarwal said that the decision was taken in the meeting of the board of directors of HPCL and Rajasthan Refinery. He said work orders have been issued for all five plants and the process of setting them up will start soon.

