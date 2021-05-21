Left Menu

Tauktae: Over 2k houses, crops on 363 hectares damaged in Thane

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited officials on Friday said 3.74 lakh consumers in Palghar district were affected due to cyclone Tauktae.State Energy minister Nitin Raut, who toured the tribal-dominated district during the day, asked officials to bring back normalcy in the sector as quickly as possible.MSEDCL officials said the work of setting right the damage and restoring power would be completed by Saturday morning.The power distribution network in Palghar district was hit hard by the cyclonic storm.

The rains witnessed in Thane district due to cyclone Tauktae earlier this week caused damage to over 2,100 houses, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Friday.

He said 25 houses were completely destroyed, of which 22 were pucca dwellings, most of them in Ambernath, and the total loss on this account was in the range of Rs 24 lakh, he said.

'' A total of 2,103 houses suffered at least 15 per cent damage, and the loss may be to the tune of Rs 1.27 crore. Besides, 18 cattle sheds were hit and crops on 363 hectares were destroyed, and the compensation for the latter would be Rs 65 lakh,'' he said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited officials on Friday said 3.74 lakh consumers in Palghar district were affected due to cyclone Tauktae.

State Energy minister Nitin Raut, who toured the tribal-dominated district during the day, asked officials to bring back normalcy in the sector as quickly as possible.

MSEDCL officials said the work of setting right the damage and restoring power would be completed by Saturday morning.

''The power distribution network in Palghar district was hit hard by the cyclonic storm. It affected supply of 3.74 lakh consumers. Power supply has been restored for 3 lakh consumers till Friday morning,'' an official informed.

