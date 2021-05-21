Left Menu

Punjab: Body of IAF pilot killed in MiF-21 Bison crash found 2 km away from crash site

The body of the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, who sustained fatal injuries after his MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga this morning, was found 2 km away from the crash site, informed police.

ANI | Moga (Punjab) | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:48 IST
Gurdeep Singh, Superintendent of Police, Moga speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, who sustained fatal injuries after his MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga this morning, was found 2 km away from the crash site, informed police. "It is an unfortunate incident. Police rushed to the spot immediately, villagers also reached the spot to provide assistance. IAF's medical team reached too. The pilot's body was found 2 km away from the spot where the fighter aircraft crashed. He was declared dead by the IAF medical team," Gurdeep Singh, Superintendent of Police, Moga told ANI.

The pilot sustained fatal injuries after his MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga, the IAF said on Friday. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened. The IAF lost Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary in the accident.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry (COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector," said the IAF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

