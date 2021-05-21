Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: ONGC announces Rs 2 lakh relief each to BNVs, missing persons' kin

Cyclone Tauktae: ONGC announces Rs 2 lakh relief each to BNVs, missing persons' kin
In wake of the devastation left behind by cyclone Tauktae, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) management on Friday announced an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh each to the survivors and Rs 2 lakh each for Brave Nature's Victims (BNVs) and missing persons' families. "At this hour, we are looking at rescue and rehabilitation task. Our business partner Afcons who was operating the affected barges has been with us in this task. We are saddened by the events and express our deep sorrow at the loss of life and pay our tributes to the BNVs. The combined rescue and search efforts will be continued for few more days and we hope that it will help us save more lives," ONGC said in a statement.

On May 17, Tauktae had hit Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai in the early hours where ONGC's major production installations and drilling rigs are located. Three construction barges of Afcons working on a project of ONGC in Western Offshore fields in the Arabian Sea and its one floater drilling rig were severely impacted in the cyclone. ONGC will also facilitate the dependent family members of the rescued crew in providing logistics and expenses.

Tauktae had made landfall in Gujarat late on Monday. (ANI)

