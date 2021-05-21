Left Menu

Andhra govt constitutes Welfare and Development Corporations for Reddy, Kamma, Kshatriya castes

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday constituted Welfare and Development Corporations for three castes in the state including Reddy, Kamma, and Kshatriya, which belong to the other castes (OC) community list.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday constituted Welfare and Development Corporations for three castes in the state including Reddy, Kamma, and Kshatriya, which belong to the other castes (OC) community list. The orders for the same have been issued by the state government.

Last year in October, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led state government had constituted 56 corporations for Backward Classes, covering all the 139 castes in the state. Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has been working in the welfare of the backward castes since he assumed power in the state, the government said in a statement.

In 2019, the state government had allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the welfare of the Kapu community in Andhra Pradesh and said reservation for the community would be provided without tampering with the interest of existing Backward Classes. A corporation for the Brahman community already exists in the state. (ANI)

