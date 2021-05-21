Left Menu

Essar Oil UK ties up $850 mn finance to replace existing credit facility

With these financial arrangements now in place, EOUK has more low-cost liquidity to meet its upcoming requirements, and can continue to focus its energies on its transition to become a low carbon energy provider of the future, the statement said.The company is already working on delivering two blue hydrogen production hubs at Stanlow, which will attract 750 million pounds in total investment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:50 IST
Essar Oil UK ties up $850 mn finance to replace existing credit facility
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Essar)
  • Country:
  • India

Essar Oil UK, operator of the Stanlow refinery in northwest England, on Friday said it has tied up USD 850 million in a new financing deal to fully replace a credit facility that had recently had its terms altered by a bank.

The operator of the 204,000 barrels per day Stanlow refinery in recent weeks faced ''short term financial disruption'' from the changed terms of the now-replaced credit facility.

In a statement, the firm said ''it has closed new financial arrangements of over USD 850 million. This has allowed Essar Oil UK to replace its former credit facility as well as access additional capital, thereby strengthening its financial position''.

The funding is made up of liquidity from a diversified range of sources, including bilateral arrangements with many of its key customers on enhanced payment terms and other long-term financings, linked primarily to crude supply, it said without giving details.

At least some of the firm's credit-linked crude purchase arrangements have shifted in recent months. Also, Essar Oil UK's (EOUK) chief executive Stein Ivar Bye departed in March after only five months in the job. ''With these financial arrangements now in place, EOUK has more low-cost liquidity to meet its upcoming requirements, and can continue to focus its energies on its transition to become a 'low carbon energy provider' of the future,'' the statement said.

The company is already working on delivering two blue hydrogen production hubs at Stanlow, which will attract 750 million pounds in total investment. Follow-on capacity growth is planned to work towards the Government's new target of 5GW of low carbon hydrogen for power, transport, industry and homes. Stanlow is committed to reaching 80 per cent of the government-set targets, it said.

In addition, it remains committed to delivering the necessary operational cost reductions at the refinery over the course of the coming year in order to help secure its long-term future and to ensure it remains competitive in its traditional refining business.

EOUK has also recently completed a review and update of its corporate governance and its Board has adopted the recommendations arising out of that review process, which included independent input from Ashurst LLP.

''As a result of that process, the board has committed to appointing two independent non-executive directors to the board,'' the statement said.

Commenting on the recent developments, Chairman Prashant Ruia said: ''Securing this financing demonstrates the confidence all our stakeholders have in our long-term vision for Stanlow.'' ''We believe this confidence will be further bolstered by the updates we have made to our corporate governance, which includes a commitment to appoint two new independent non-executive directors to our board. These appointments will further enhance our overall governance and risk assessment processes, as well as providing insights and strategic inputs to the business as it continues its transition to low carbon operations.'' PTI ANZ MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021