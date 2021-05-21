Left Menu

Govt procures wheat worth Rs 75,514 cr so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The government has procured wheat worth Rs 75,514 core so far this marketing year at the minimum support price (MSP), an official statement said.

Procurement of wheat in ongoing rabi marketing season (RMS) 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir at MSP, as was done in previous seasons.

Till May 20, a quantity of 382.35 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured against the last year's corresponding purchase of 324.81 lakh tonnes.

''About 39.55 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 75,514.61 Crore,'' the statement said.

The rabi marketing season runs from April to March but the bulk of the procurement gets completed by June.

The government's procurement of wheat as well as paddy has increased substantially.

The higher purchase is amid farmers' protest at Delhi-borders since late November 2020. Farmer unions are demanding a repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee of the MSP.

