Left Menu

Maha home minister hails Gadchiroli police for killing 13 Naxals

I congratulate Gadchiorli police for the encounter that took place on Anti Terrorism Day and which shows security forces have the upper hand against the Maoists, Patil, who went till Katejhari police post deep in the jungle, said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:59 IST
Maha home minister hails Gadchiroli police for killing 13 Naxals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil applauded the Gadchiroli police for eliminating 13 Naxals in an encounter on Friday.

Acting on inputs of Naxals having gathered at Paidi forest in Etapalli tehsil, some 170 kilometres from here, a team of C-60 commandos, a specialist combat unit of the police, rushed to the spot and were engaged by 60-70 ultras in a gunfight, in which 13 ultras, including seven women, were killed, officials said.

''On May 21, 2009, 12 policemen were martyred in a Naxal attack. Exactly after 12 years, Gadchiorli police has gunned down 13 Naxals. I congratulate Gadchiorli police for the encounter that took place on Anti Terrorism Day and which shows security forces have the upper hand against the Maoists,'' Patil, who went till Katejhari police post deep in the jungle, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021