Maha home minister hails Gadchiroli police for killing 13 Naxals

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil applauded the Gadchiroli police for eliminating 13 Naxals in an encounter on Friday.

Acting on inputs of Naxals having gathered at Paidi forest in Etapalli tehsil, some 170 kilometres from here, a team of C-60 commandos, a specialist combat unit of the police, rushed to the spot and were engaged by 60-70 ultras in a gunfight, in which 13 ultras, including seven women, were killed, officials said.

''On May 21, 2009, 12 policemen were martyred in a Naxal attack. Exactly after 12 years, Gadchiorli police has gunned down 13 Naxals. I congratulate Gadchiorli police for the encounter that took place on Anti Terrorism Day and which shows security forces have the upper hand against the Maoists,'' Patil, who went till Katejhari police post deep in the jungle, said.

