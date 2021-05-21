Left Menu

Odisha CM virtually inaugurates 150-bed COVID hospital in Puri

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday virtually inaugurated a 150-bed district COVID hospital in the premises of Shri Jagannath Medical College (SJMC) at Puri.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:11 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday virtually inaugurated a 150-bed district COVID hospital in the premises of Shri Jagannath Medical College (SJMC) at Puri. "Built with the collaboration of SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, the facility has 90 general oxygen beds, 40 HDU, beds and 20 ICU beds. It is also equipped with a high quality laboratory and diagnostics facility," read a CMO release.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said, "The hospital will be helpful in providing a better medical care to critical COVID patients of the district and they would not have to look for hospitals in Bhubaneswar or Cuttack." The entire expenditure for operation of the hospital will be borne from CM's relief fund, Patnaik announced.

He also added that all the beds have been connected with oxygen pipeline and oxygen beds would further be increased if required. Saying that this is a very challenging time for all of us in the country, the CM said, "This pandemic has created a huge humanitarian crisis. It is a threat to our lives, our health, and our general wellbeing.

Appealing the people to follow all COVID norms to beat the pandemic, Patnaik said that the success in containing this pandemic lies in checking the virus and breaking its chain. The state is observing a lockdown throughout the state till 5 am of June 1 to check the spread of COVID-19 infection.

At present, the state has a total of 96,995 active Coronavirus cases. (ANI)

