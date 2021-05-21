Stats SA to conduct pilot census online registration

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will conduct a pilot census in selected areas as the country gears up for the upcoming national census.

According to Stats SA, registration will open from 17 May to 30 June 2021 for households and institutions to be counted in the pilot census.

This will be followed by data collection, which is expected to be done in July this year.

"All households or institutions are required to register and select to either complete the pilot census questionnaire online by themselves, to be contacted via telephone and complete the questionnaire telephonically, or to be visited by a field worker to complete the form in person," it said in a statement.

The country's national statistical service said COVID-19 protocols will be observed when ﬁeldworkers visit households or institutions.

In addition, those who opt to complete the pilot census survey online will receive a link to complete it from 3 July to 8 July 2021.

"Any households that have not completed the pilot census questionnaire by 8 July 2021 will be visited by a field worker to complete the form."

Meanwhile, households and institutions in the selected areas that choose to fill the pilot census questionnaire by telephone will receive a call from a Stats SA call centre agent from 3 July to 28 July 2021.

The option of completing the pilot census online and by telephone, will not be available for households and institutions that register after 30 June 2021 and will get a visit from a fieldworker from 4 July to 28 July 2021.

"The pilot census is a dress rehearsal for the main census and all systems and processes that will be used in the main census will be tested."

This will assist the organisation to allocate the required resources and refine methodologies to ensure that the census is delivered efficiently and effectively.

The organisation has urged households and institutions in the selected areas to register to ensure that they are counted.

"Participating in the pilot census will lead to effective planning and contribute towards the delivery of a population count that leaves no one behind."

The date for the main census will be announced in due course.

Citizens are encouraged to visit getcounted.statssa.gov.za to register online.

Respondents may also contact the census call centre toll-free number on 0800 110 248 for assistance.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)