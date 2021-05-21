Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted parole to meet ailing mother

Left Menu

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing jail sentence in Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and in case of murder of journalist Ramchandra Chatrapati, has been granted parole to meet his ailing mother.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing jail sentence in Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and in case of murder of journalist Ramchandra Chatrapati, has been granted parole to meet his ailing mother. Officials said Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had applied for parole and he was released on Friday.

Anshul Chatrapati, son late Ramchandra Chatrapati, said they will move the court against the decision. "At first, he was brought to PGI Rohtak and when the medical reports did not come in his favour, he made the application for parole. After that, his mother, who was in Sirsa, was brought to a private hospital in Gurugram and then parole was given to him," he alleged.

"We will knock at the court's door," he said. The dera chief was sentenced in August 2017 to 20 years of imprisonment. (ANI)

