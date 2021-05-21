Left Menu

MHA holds annual conference to review preparedness for dealing with natural disasters

In wake of Cyclone Taukte and the ongoing pandemic, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday organised a conference to review the status of preparedness for dealing with natural disasters that may arise during the South-West Monsoon 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 23:32 IST
MHA holds annual conference to review preparedness for dealing with natural disasters
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In wake of Cyclone Taukte and the ongoing pandemic, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday organised a conference to review the status of preparedness for dealing with natural disasters that may arise during the South-West Monsoon 2021. Presided over by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the Annual Conference of Relief Commissioners and Secretaries of the Departments of Disaster Management of States and Union Territories was organised via video conference.

Speaking at the conference, Bhalla stressed on the need for building up capacities and response reflexes to ensure 24x7 preparedness throughout the year. He also advised all authorities to make extra efforts to secure all health facilities, oxygen generation plants from heavy rains/floods during the South-West Monsoon or any other impending disaster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021