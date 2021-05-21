Left Menu

Mumbai: 25 oxygen cylinders seized, man arrested in Crime Branch raid

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 23:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested one person for allegedly black marketing oxygen cylinders and kits after raiding a godown in Jogeshwari West in the metropolis, an official said on Friday.

The raid was conducted on Thursday evening by a team of Crime Branch's Unit IX along with Food and Drug Administration personnel, he said.

''We seized 25 oxygen cylinders and 12 oxygen kits from him which he intended to sell at exorbitant prices. A hunt is on for his associate in the racket,'' the official added.

