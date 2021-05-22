Left Menu

U.S., South Korea plan to deepen economic, security ties

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 07:31 IST
The United States and South Korea on Friday pledged to deepen their economic and security ties, while working closely together to combat climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents issued after a meeting of the two countries' leaders.

Following are key plans disclosed in a joint statement by U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and in a separate fact sheet:

- the two countries will work with other partners to establish a new, multilateral financing mechanism for health security, along with an associated governance structure - establish a global vaccine partnership to work on scaling up COVID-19 vaccine supplies by expanding manufacturing capacity for vaccines and related raw materials

- agreed to explore creation of a supply chain task force for high-tech manufacturing - South Korea and the United States will work to increase the supplies of legacy semiconductors for the global automotive industry, and to support semiconductor manufacturing in both countries

- agreed to cooperate closely on reforms of the World Trade Organization and expressed their shared commitment to opposing unfair trade practices - agreed to work together to develop open, transparent and efficient 5G and 6G network architectures

- establish a bilateral investment screening cooperation working group to collaborate on ways to safeguard investments - agreed to work together to end all forms of new public financing for overseas unabated coal-fired power plants

- agreed to align official international financing with plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 - establish a cyber-working group aimed at boosting cooperation among law enforcement and homeland security agencies.

