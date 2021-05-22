Bhubaneswar witnesses 'zero shadow day', a rare celestial event

The residents of Bhubaneswar witnessed a 'zero shadow day', a celestial event, in the city yesterday. While speaking to ANI, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Subhendu Patnaik on Friday said, "Many people witnessed 'zero shadow day'. It occurs twice a year when the sun is directly overhead. We experienced it today."

"It can be experienced in Cuttack tomorrow", Patnaik said. Zero shadow day is a special celestial event that occurs twice a year. During this time, no shadows appear of any object or living being when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)