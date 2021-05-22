COVID-19: 'Corona curfew' extended in Leh till June 7

Left Menu

In view of rising coronavirus cases in the district, the ongoing "corona curfew" has been extended in Leh till June 7.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 22-05-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 11:42 IST
Visuals from Leh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of rising coronavirus cases in the district, the ongoing "corona curfew" has been extended in Leh till June 7. "...detailed assessment of the current COVID situation in Leh district has been conducted by the DDMA, Leh in light of continuous surge in COVID cases, positivity rate, and hospital admissions etc., and are of the clear view that extension of restrictions is needed to avoid further spread of coronavirus", according to an order by Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Leh.

All movement passes have been withdrawn, and the government offices have been asked to not participate in any kind of public dealing, read the order. They have also been instructed to conduct all meetings virtually until further notice, it said.

Besides some exemptions, there will be a complete restriction on weekends on all kinds of activities/movements in Leh. Ladakh reported 121 new positive cases, 110 recoveries and one death on Friday. At present, there are 1,599 active cases in Ladakh, including 1,351 in Leh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

