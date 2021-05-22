Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas: Low pressure area formed over east-central Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm by May 24

Low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning, which will intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:39 IST
Visual representation on cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal. (Image Courtesy: @Indiametdept). Image Credit: ANI
Low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning, which will intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. According to the IMD, it will intensify further into 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' and will move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around May 26 evening.

"Low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal today morning. To intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening," informed IMD in a tweet. The IMD had earlier predicted that the cyclonic storm Yaas will hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26 and both the states will experience heavy rainfall from May 22 to 26.

In view of the cyclonic storm Yaas, an advisory has been issued for fishermen of West Bengal not to venture into the sea from May 23 evening and advised those who are in the deep sea to return to the coast by May 23 morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

