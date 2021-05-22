Left Menu

Will request PM to give financial aid to all cyclone-hit states: Athawale

I will write a letter to the PM, requesting him to provide financial assistance to all the states, which are impacted by the cyclone, he said. Athawale said he toured the Konkan region of Maharashtra to take stock of the situation after the cyclone, after which he has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide monetary aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the affected farmers as they have suffered huge crop losses.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-05-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 14:14 IST
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial assistance to all the states that were affected by cyclone Tauktae. He said that Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have faced the fury of the recent cyclone. "The PM, after touring cyclone-hit Gujarat, announced a package of Rs 1,000 crore for the state. But he has also asked other states to assess their losses and submit the claim to the Centre," the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment told reporters in Vasco town. "I will write a letter to the PM, requesting him to provide financial assistance to all the states, which are impacted by the cyclone," he said.

Athawale said he toured the Konkan region of Maharashtra to take stock of the situation after the cyclone, after which he has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide monetary aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the affected farmers as they have suffered huge crop losses.

