Activists blockade McDonald's distribution centers in UK

Animal rights protesters are blockading four McDonalds distribution centers in the UK in an attempt to get the burger chain to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025. Animal Rebellion said Saturday that trucks and bamboo structures are being used at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry, and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop lorries from leaving the depots.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 16:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Animal rights protesters are blockading four McDonald's distribution centers in the UK in an attempt to get the burger chain to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.

Animal Rebellion said Saturday that trucks and bamboo structures are being used at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry, and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop lorries from leaving the depots. The group said it intends to remain at the sites for at least 24 hours, causing "significant disruption" to the McDonald's supply chain, adding that it will affect some 1,300 restaurants. "The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year,'' said James Ozden, a spokesman for the group.

"The only sustainable and realistic way to feed 10 billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and sustainable' animal-based options simply aren't good enough," he added.

McDonald's has not responded to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

