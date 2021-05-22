Left Menu

Campaign group Animal Rebellion blockades McDonald's centres in UK

Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists were blockading distribution centers of restaurant chain McDonald's in Britain on Saturday to demand a transition to plant-based foods. Around 50 protesters were using trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving McDonald's four distribution centers in the United Kingdom, the group said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 16:19 IST
Campaign group Animal Rebellion blockades McDonald's centres in UK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists were blockading distribution centers of restaurant chain McDonald's in Britain on Saturday to demand a transition to plant-based foods.

Around 50 protesters were using trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving McDonald's four distribution centers in the United Kingdom, the group said in a statement. The activists intended to stay in place for at least 24 hours in an attempt to disrupt the McDonald's supply chain, it said.

"The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases, and killing billions of animals each year," said James Ozden, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion, said. "The only sustainable and realistic way to feed 10 billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range, and 'sustainable' animal-based options simply aren't good enough."

No one was immediately available for comment at McDonald's.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021