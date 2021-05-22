Lebanon foils plot to smuggle 4 tonnes of hashish

Lebanon has foiled a plot to smuggle 4 tonnes of hashish from Sidon to the Egyptian port of Alexandria, a presidency statement said on Saturday. Lebanon's leaders have called for a renewed push against the drug trade after Saudi Arabia banned imports of Lebanese agricultural produce in April due to smuggling, shutting off a major market for Lebanese farmers.

"Lebanon is eager to fight all kinds of smuggling and foil any attempts that damage its reputation and its relationship with friendly countries," the statement said. The Saudi ban was announced after the discovery of 5.3 million Captagon pills, a type of amphetamine, hidden in pomegranate shipments.

