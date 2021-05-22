NCW asks Jharkhand govt to help int’l football player working as labourer in brick kiln

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Jharkhand government, asking it to extend help and support to an international footballer from the state who is working as a labourer in a brick kiln due to financial constraints.

Saying that the condition of football player Sangita Kumari brings embarrassment and shame to the country, Sharma asked the Jharkhand government to address the issue on priority.

In a statement, the National Commission for Women chairperson said the women's body has come across a Twitter post which said that an international level football player from Jharkhand is working as a labourer in a brick kiln due to financial constraints.

'' Sangita has not just represented India on an International platform but she has also represented Jharkhand in the world due to her own hard work and consistency,'' the NCW said.

''Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary, Jharkhand asking to extend help and support to Sangita so that she can live her life with dignity and feed her family. A copy of the letter has also been sent to President, All India Football Federation,'' the women's body said.

