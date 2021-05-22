NIA files chargesheet against three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kishtwar weapons' loot case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheet against three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists in connection with case related to alleged loot of service weapon of security forces in Kishtwar district during 2018-19. The investigative agency has submitted the chargesheet against acussed - Jaffer Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Taraq Hussain Giri - before the NIA Special Court in Jammu.

While the charges will be abated against other three terrorists -Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain - involved in the crime, who have been killed in encounters with Security Forces in 2019-20. According to an official statement on Saturday, the case was initially registered on March 8, 2019 at Kishtwar district for snatching of service weapon of the escort in-charge of DC Kishtwar. Later it had re-registered the case on November 2, 2019 and taken over the probe by NIA.

Advertisement

The investigation revealed that the case was one of the several terrorist acts committed by Hizbul Mujahideen during the years 2018-2019 in Kishtwar.The objective of all these terror acts was to revive militancy in Kishtwar by looting arms and targeting prominent persons of a particular community to create terror among the members of that community, the statement said. The accused persons Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain were killed in the encounters with security forces at different places in the years 2019 and 2020. While accused Jaffer Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Taraq Hussain Giri were providing logistics support and organising shelter for the HM terrorists involved in the multiple terrorist incidents.

However, further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)