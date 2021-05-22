Over 3 lakh women helped through one stop centres: WCD

Over three lakh women were provided assistance through 701 One Stop Centres in 35 states and union territories since its inception in 2015, the Centre said on Saturday.

The scheme is being implemented across the country since 2015 through state governments and UT administrations to provide under one roof-integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and in distress, both in private and public spaces.

The Women and Child Development Ministry said till date, 701 OSCs in 35 States/UTs have been operationalised which have provided help to over 3 lakh women.

In the prevalent situation created by the Covid pandemic, women who are in a distress situation or are affected by violence may contact the nearest OSCs for speedy assistance and services, the WCD Ministry said. It also directed the chief secretaries or administrators of all states/UTs and DC/DM of all districts to keep OSCs operational during the lockdown period with the availability of all basic material required for fighting COVID-19.

