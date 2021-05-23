BRIEF-NHC Says Subtropical Storm Ana A Bit Stronger, Moving Faster To The Northeast
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 08:29 IST
May 22 (Reuters) -
* NHC SAYS SUBTROPICAL STORM ANA A BIT STRONGER AND MOVING FASTER TO THE NORTHEAST
* NHC SAYS SUBTROPICAL STORM ANA LOCATED ABOUT ABOUT 270 MILES NORTHEAST OF BERMUDA, MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS OF 45 MPH Source text https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT1+shtml/230249.shtml
