Indian Army sets up 100-bed Covid care facility in Bengaluru

The Indian Army has set up a COVID-19 care facility with 100 beds at Ulsoor in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-05-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 09:35 IST
Major General JV Prasad, GOC, Karnataka and Kerala sub division (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army has set up a COVID-19 care facility with 100 beds at Ulsoor in Bengaluru. While speaking to ANI, Major General JV Prasad, General officer commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala sub-division said, "This is a 100-bed Covid-19 Care Centre for mild cases. Out of these beds, around 55 are oxygen-fitted beds."

"Concentrators have been contributed by an NGO, United Sikhs", the official informed. The 100 bed Covid-19 Community care centre is set up at Kendriya Vidyalaya MEG Centre, Bangalore. The centre is set up by the Army in joint efforts with United Sikhs and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

To protect the health of those affected by Covid-19, the Indian Army has built several Covid-19 care centres recently. Indian Army has augmented the number of oxygen-enabled beds in its Military Hospitals and Command Hospitals combinedly from 1,800 to 4,000 and equipped its 93 per cent hospitals with own oxygen generation plants in the last six weeks, informed Army Chief General MM Naravane on May 19.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 31,183 fresh Covid-19 cases, 61766 discharges and 451 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Saturday. In view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the lockdown in the state has been extended till June 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

