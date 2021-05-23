Left Menu

Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested from Delhi

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is an absconding accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Rana, was arrested from Mundka area in the national capital on Sunday morning by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 10:11 IST
Wrestler Sushil Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is an absconding accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Rana, was arrested from Mundka area in the national capital on Sunday morning by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell. "Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by a team of Special Cell," said Neeraj Thakur, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

A non-bailable warrant was issued against 38-year-old Sushil Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium. Earlier on Tuesday, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Sushil Kumar in connection with the case.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment. Wrestler Sushil is considered to be one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had brought home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.

Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was on the run in connection with the case. (ANI)

