Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Absconding Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, aide arrested by Delhi Police

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who was absconding accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar. Kumar was arrested along with his associate Ajay, who was allegedly helping the wrestler while on the run.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 11:55 IST
Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested in Delhi. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
By Ravi Jalhotra The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who was absconding accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar. Kumar was arrested along with his associate Ajay, who was allegedly helping the wrestler while on the run.

Kumar was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital on Sunday morning while he was on a two-wheeler trying to escape from the clutches of Delhi Police. He is the prime accused in the alleged murder of a young wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasaal Stadium in the Model Town area of northwest Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Special CP Special Cell Neeraj Thakur, said, "A team of the Special Cell led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested two wanted persons, namely Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Mundka area." Investigation revealed that Sushil Kumar used multiple SIM cards to hide his location and evade arrest.

Police had been raiding several places in Delhi and neighboring states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, in search of the wrestler. Kumar's anticipatory bail was rejected by the Delhi court and a look-out-circular (LOC) and a non-bailable-warrant (NBW) were issued against him.

Police had also announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, a reward of Rs 50,000 for information of his associate Ajay Bakkarwala. An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment.

Wrestler Sushil is considered to be one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had brought home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics. (ANI)

