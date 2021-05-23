Left Menu

COVID-19: Lockdown in Delhi extended by one more week, unlock likely from May 31

Lockdown in the national capital has been extended by one more week, announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, adding that if the trend of decline in new COVID-19 continues, the process of unlock will begin from May 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 12:31 IST
COVID-19: Lockdown in Delhi extended by one more week, unlock likely from May 31
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lockdown in the national capital has been extended by one more week, announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, adding that if the trend of decline in new COVID-19 continues, the process of unlock will begin from May 31. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the positivity rate dropped to 2.5 per cent as only 1,600 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

"The positivity rate has come to 2.5 per cent in Delhi. 1,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours... Lockdown has been extended till 31st May, 5 am in Delhi," he said. "If cases continue to decline in the coming week, we shall start the process of unlock from May 31. We will not open up all things at one go but will open up activities in a phased manner," he added.

The national capital has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. According to Delhi Health Bulletin issued on Saturday, Delhi reported 2,260 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number of new cases since March 31 this year.

Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stating that Delhi requires 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses per month to vaccinate the people of the national capital in three months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021