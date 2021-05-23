Left Menu

Minor girl gang-raped in MP's Gwalior, two held

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Gwalior, said Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 13:00 IST
Minor girl gang-raped in MP's Gwalior, two held
Amit Sanghi Superintendent of Police Gwalior. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Gwalior, said Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday. According to the police the victim was raped by her landlord's son and his friend.

Amit Sanghi Superintendent of Police Gwalior said, "The victim residing in the Four City Naka area of Gwalior was raped by the son of the owner of her rented house, along with his friend. The police have arrested both the accused by registering a case under the POCSO Act. Both accused have been arrested and we have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act." The police said that the accused took the girl hostage and committed the crime. "The tenants woke up after which people caught both the accused and handed them over to the police. A case was then registered on the basis of the girl's statement," police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021