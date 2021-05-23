Left Menu

Ninth Oxygen Express carrying 120 tonnes LMO reaches Bengaluru

The ninth Oxygen Express carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) reached ICD Whitefield in Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-05-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 14:40 IST
Ninth Oxygen Express carrying 120 tonnes LMO reaches Bengaluru
Ninth Oxygen Express reached Bengaluru on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ninth Oxygen Express carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) reached ICD Whitefield in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. The train had started from Tatanagar, Jharkhand at 23:35 hrs on Friday (May 21).

A signal-free 'Green Corridor' was created by the railways to enable swift transport of this Oxygen Express. The train carried six cryogenic containers and each cryogenic container carried 20 tonnes Liquid Medical Oxygen.

So far, Karnataka has received 1062.14 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen by rail, according to an official release. Indian Railways has so far run 224 Oxygen Expresses and transported nearly 14,500 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in 884 tankers to all over the country to assist state governments in their fight against COVID-19.

Oxygen Express started with its delivery of oxygen relief days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT. Demand for medical oxygen increased following a surge in the COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021