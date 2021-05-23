Ninth Oxygen Express carrying 120 tonnes LMO reaches Bengaluru

The ninth Oxygen Express carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) reached ICD Whitefield in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. The train had started from Tatanagar, Jharkhand at 23:35 hrs on Friday (May 21).

A signal-free 'Green Corridor' was created by the railways to enable swift transport of this Oxygen Express. The train carried six cryogenic containers and each cryogenic container carried 20 tonnes Liquid Medical Oxygen.

So far, Karnataka has received 1062.14 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen by rail, according to an official release. Indian Railways has so far run 224 Oxygen Expresses and transported nearly 14,500 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in 884 tankers to all over the country to assist state governments in their fight against COVID-19.

Oxygen Express started with its delivery of oxygen relief days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT. Demand for medical oxygen increased following a surge in the COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

