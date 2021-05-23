Left Menu

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was constantly on move, used multiple SIM cards to avoid arrest

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is the prime accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, while evading arrest, crossed the borders of seven States and Union Territories during the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, Delhi Police informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 14:51 IST
Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was constantly on move, used multiple SIM cards to avoid arrest
Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is the prime accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, while evading arrest, crossed the borders of seven States and Union Territories during the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, Delhi Police informed. The 38-year-old wrestler was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital on Sunday morning while he was on a two-wheeler trying to escape from the clutches of Delhi Police.

According to Delhi Police, after the death of Sagar Dhankar on the intervening night of May 4-May 5, the Olympic medallist kept changing his location never staying at a place for long. He used multiple SIM cards to hide his location and crossed the borders of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab to evade the Police. "Kumar went to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and stayed at an 'Ashram' of a renowned holy man. He returned to Delhi the next day. While on his way back, he was spotted on Meerut toll plaza. From Delhi, He went to Bahadurgarh in Haryana, and from there to Chandigarh," the police said.

Delhi Police informed that from Chandigarh the Olympic medallist went to Bhatinda in Punjab, and then returned to Chandigarh. "He came to Gurugram. Stayed there for some time and then came to West Delhi. He was arrested from Mundka today on a two-wheeler with his associate Ajay," the police added.

Police further informed that a man named Bablu initially helped Kumar in hiding from the police. "Bablu is a resident of Bahadurgarh. He informed us about the car Kumar was using," police said. The medallist is the prime accused in the alleged murder of a young wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasaal Stadium in the Model Town area of northwest Delhi.

Police had been raiding several places in Delhi and neighbouring states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, in search of the wrestler. Kumar's anticipatory bail was rejected by the Delhi court and a look-out-circular (LOC) and a non-bailable-warrant (NBW) were issued against him.

Police had also announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, a reward of Rs 50,000 for information of his associate Ajay Bakkarwala. An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021