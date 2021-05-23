Left Menu

Yemenis find rare leisure time at Sanaa lake

A countryside dam outside the Yemeni capital Sanaa provides the city's residents with a rare distraction from the six-year civil war that has left many facing poverty and hunger.

Reuters | Sanaa | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:03 IST
Yemenis find rare leisure time at Sanaa lake
  • Country:
  • Yemen

A countryside dam outside the Yemeni capital Sanaa provides the city's residents with a rare distraction from the six-year civil war that has left many facing poverty and hunger. Jet skis and small boats ply the water. Children scream and shout with joy as they jump in and out of the lake, a one-hour car journey from Sanaa.

"Families and children find relief in this place and take some respite from city congestion," said Muhammad Ismail Zabibah who escaped the crowds of the capital, which have swelled in recent years as people flee violence elsewhere in Yemen. Sanaa and most of northern Yemen is currently held by the Houthi movement, which ousted the internationally recognised government from power in late 2014, prompting a Saudi Arabian-led military coalition to intervene.

The ensuing war has created what the United Nations describes as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis with some 80 percent of the country's population of 29 million requiring aid and 13 million facing starvation. There are limited tourism options. Sanaa airport is closed to non-United Nations flights and internal travel is severely constrained by fighting.

Yemen, with a semi-arid climate and seasonal rains, was already a severely water-stressed country even before war displaced millions and fuel shortages reduced underground water pumping. It relies on dams, some from ancient time, to store rain for later use. Some of those dams have become popular meeting places where families can relax. Zabibah said Sanaa, known for its UNESCO-listed Old City with distinctive brown and white mud brick houses that date from before the 11th century, needs more leisure opportunities like this.

The lake, strewn in places with rubbish, just needs some attention to become a great tourist spot, said Ahmed Abdul-Malik al-Matari, tipping his toddler into the lake. Local leader Ali Hassan Al-Siyani hopes that with some investment they will one day be able to provide shades, lights and food outlets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021