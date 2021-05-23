Left Menu

60-yr-old held for raping minor in Bihar's Gaya

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Gaya, the police said on Sunday.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:03 IST
60-yr-old held for raping minor in Bihar's Gaya
Raviranjana Kumari, women police station in-charge, Gaya. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Gaya, the police said on Sunday. "A 60-year-old elderly person raped a young girl several times at the tip of a knife following which the girl became pregnant. The woman reached the police station. The police have arrested the accused," Raviranjana Kumari, women police station in-charge, Gaya.

A case has been registered at Chandauti police station in Gaya in connection with the matter. "The minor says that she was raped for nearly two months. The 16-year-old minor has been sent for further treatment at a hospital in Gaya. The girl also informed that the alleged rapist is a resident of her village", the police official said.

Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021