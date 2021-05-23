Assam: Abducted ONGC employee released by ULFA-I after a month

An Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employee, who was abducted allegedly by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) last month, has been rescued. According to Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, ONGC employee Retul Saikia was released on appeal of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. "Assam Police doesn't take credit for this. We, along with Assam Rifles and Nagaland police, were given the task to receive Retul Saikia," said the DGP.

On Saturday, after Saikia was rescued, Chief Minister Sarma took to Twitter hoped for the establishment of an era of peace and development in the state. "Heartily welcome release of Ritul Saikia, ONGC employee abducted by ULFA, early today! Grateful to Honble UHM Amit Shah for constant guidance. Hope an era of peace and development is firmly established in state with cooperation of one and all. Pray to Almighty for His Blessings," he tweeted. Notably, Retul Saikia (Junior Technician), along with two other ONGC employees--Alakesh Saikia (Junior Engineering Assistant) and Mohini Mohan Gogoi (Junior Technician) were abducted from Sivasagar district of Assam on April 21. The three ONGC employees were kidnapped from a rig site at Lakwa field in Assam's Sivasagar district.

However, Army, along with Assam Rifles troops, rescued Alakesh Saikia and Mohini Mohan Gogoi from Nagaland's Mon district on April 23.

