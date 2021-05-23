Left Menu

Convoy of farmers leaves Haryana's Karnal to join Tikri border protest

Scores of farmers from Karnal in Haryana on Sunday left for Tikri on the state's border with Delhi and the site where farmers have been sitting in protest since last November, demanding a repeal of the Centre's three agricultural laws.

ANI | Karnal (Haryana) | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:56 IST
Convoy of farmers leaves Haryana's Karnal to join Tikri border protest
Farmers at Haryana's Karnal (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of farmers from Karnal in Haryana on Sunday left for Tikri on the state's border with Delhi and the site where farmers have been sitting in protest since last November, demanding a repeal of the Centre's three agricultural laws. "We're headed with thousands of vehicles from Karnal. Every week we will take people from one district to the protest site in order to maintain gathering there," Gurnam Singh, President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said.

"We are doing this to show the government that we are still awake and our protest has not lost steam," Singh added. When asked about the prudence of continuing with the Speaking protest even in the midst of a virulent COVID-19 wave, the farmer leader said that the government was using the pretext of the pandemic to hide its incompetence. He said if the government was so concerned about preventing the spread of the infection why was there no oxygen and beds in hospitals.

"We have written letter to the Centre because they always keep saying they are ready for talks but farmers' unions are not coming forward. If they are ready, we are also ready for talks," the BKU, Haryana President said. On May 20, a large convoy of farmers from Punjab's Taran Taran left for several Delhi border points to strengthen the ongoing protest.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders - Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur - against the Centre's new farm laws which have been place on hold by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021